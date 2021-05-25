Poor pay and health concerns push workers to jobs outside the restaurant biz

Retail News

The Washington Post

Millions of restaurant workers lost their jobs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and many of those found work in other industries that pay higher wages and offer more protection from the spread of the virus. Others workers, such as Jim Conway, chose to retire. Mr. Conway, who was first paid $2.13 an hour plus tips when he got into the restaurant business in 1982, chose to retire last year. He was still making $2.13 an hour plus tips working at an Olive Garden in the Pittsburgh area.