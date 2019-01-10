Retail News

Poke restaurant chain sees big growth ahead

Chicago Tribune 09/30/2019

Aloha Poke, a restaurant chain specializing in the Hawaiian dish of cubed raw fish, expects to grow from its current 11 locations to more than five times that number within three years. “It’s aggressive but I think we’ve got everything it takes,” Aloha Poke CEO Chris Birkinshaw told the Chicago Tribune. “We have the leadership, smart advisory, the right infrastructure and supporting processes to make this a reality.”

