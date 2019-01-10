Poke restaurant chain sees big growth ahead

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Aloha Poke, a restaurant chain specializing in the Hawaiian dish of cubed raw fish, expects to grow from its current 11 locations to more than five times that number within three years. “It’s aggressive but I think we’ve got everything it takes,” Aloha Poke CEO Chris Birkinshaw told the Chicago Tribune. “We have the leadership, smart advisory, the right infrastructure and supporting processes to make this a reality.”