Playboy owner to acquire lingerie brand for $333M

Playboy owner to acquire lingerie brand for $333MInsider 06/29/2021
PLBY Group, the owner of Playboy, has reached a deal to acquire the Australian lingerie brand Honey Birdette. PLBY CEO Ben Kohn said the acquisition fit with the company’s lifestyle positioning and that it would “take advantage of Honey Birdette’s superior product design, sourcing and direct-to-consumer capabilities” to grow sales.
