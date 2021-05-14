Pipeline reopens and gas begins to flow

Retail News

The Washington Post

Panic buying of gasoline in the days following news of a cyber attack on Colonial Pipeline created fuel shortages that wouldn’t have taken place had consumers continued to fill up as they normally do. The pipeline has since been restarted with promises that full supplies will be available in several days. AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee called the reopening “positive news” particularly with many Americans traveling over the Memorial Day holiday. Gas prices have risen to an average of $3.05 a gallon for regular since the pipeline disruption was reported.