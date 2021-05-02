Pink, orange, purple, green and blue hair colors are big sellers during the pandemic

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

Bright colors — pink, orange, purple, green and blue — have been big hair color sellers for Sally

Beauty, which saw color product sales go up 19 percent in the last quarter. Sally Beauty CEO Christian Brickman said bright color sales were already on the rise before the pandemic, but has picked up steam since then. “I think a significant portion of it is sustainable as people just feel more free to express themselves through hair,” he said.