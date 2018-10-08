Picking Newark for HQ2 would improve Amazon’s reputation

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

An educated workforce, infrastructure, population density, tax breaks and other factors are high on Amazon’s list of reasons it may choose a particular location for its HQ2 project. Another reason that Amazon may want to consider is how much good its business will do for a particular city or region. In the case of Newark, NJ, where Amazon’s Audible division already operates, opening HQ2 would revitalize a city where the poverty rate is 29 percent.