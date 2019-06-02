Philly, NJ push back against the cashless trend

Retail News

Philly.com

If you’re an Amazon Go fan, the future may not always be sunny in Philadelphia. The city’s Law and Government Committee approved a bill by 4-1 in a hearing yesterday that would ban most cashless stores in the city and also charge fines of up to $2,000 for retailers that charge premiums for cash purchases. The legislation still needs to be approved by the full city council, but that could happen as early as Feb. 14. A similar law that would regulate all stores New Jersey passed that state’s legislature and only awaits signature by Governor Phil Murphy.