Pharmacists key to Rite Aid’s strategic plan

Pharmacists key to Rite Aid’s strategic planForbes 09/30/2019
Heyward Donigan, Rite Aid’s chief executive officer, said the chain’s strategic plan is centered on delivery more health services to its customers and pharmacists are key to its performance. “Pharmacists are the ultimate physician extender, if you think about it,” Ms. Donigan said. “Our pharmacists touch probably more members on a daily basis and engage more consumers on a daily basis than any other provider in America.”
