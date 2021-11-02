Pharmacies staff up as COVID-19 vaccine distribution increases

Retail News

The New York Times

Pharmacies are offering signing bonuses and other perks to attract pharmacists and support staff so they can meet the growing demand created by the availability of COVID-19 vaccines. Pharmacists like Maurice Shaw find that they are in greater demand than ever before in their careers. “For a two-week period, the same numbers kept calling and calling and calling,” said Dr. Shaw, who in Illinois. “It’s like the job market flipped overnight.”