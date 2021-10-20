P&G expects commodity prices and freight costs to rise

Retail News
P&G expects commodity prices and freight costs to riseThe Cincinnati Enquirer 10/19/2021
Procter & Gamble reported a four percent decrease in profits during the quarter ending September 30, despite seeing sales increase five percent. The company pointed to higher commodity and supply chain costs as the reasons and cautioned that it expected the situation to remain unresolved in the near term. The consumer goods giant said it would raise prices going forward to protect margins.
Discussions
