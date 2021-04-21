P&G announces coming price increases

Retail News
P&G announces coming price increasesThe Wall Street Journal 04/20/2021
Procter & Gamble has said that it will raise prices on its baby products, adult diapers and feminine care brand products. The consumer packaged goods giant is pointing to higher material and transportation costs as the biggest factors behind its decision to take prices up. The company’s sales grew four percent in the quarter that ended March 31.
