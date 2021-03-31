P&G and Sephora work with racial equality influencers to align corporate words to actions

Retail News

The Washington Post

Companies such as Procter & Gamble and Sephora are working with social media influencers to better align corporate statements on racial equality and justice and their business actions. “A couple of companies wanted to launch big Black History Month marketing campaigns and our community said ‘Do not do that because you haven’t fulfilled what you promised to do after Breonna Taylor and George Floyd,’” said Joshua DuBois, CEO of Gauge, a firm that matches businesses and influencers. “You need to put your money where your mouth is in terms of actual work first.”