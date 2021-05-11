Pfizer and Merck says their pills are effective in treating COVID-19

Retail News
Pfizer and Merck says their pills are effective in treating COVID-19The New York Times 11/05/2021
Pfizer and Merck have both tested COVID-19 treatments in pill form that each says is effective in preventing severe illness from the virus. Pfizer claims its Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent when given within three days of patients developing symptoms. Merck, had its pill authorized by the British government.
Discussions
