Petition asks FDA to update health claims

Retail News
Petition asks FDA to update health claimsFast Company 03/13/2019
A petition signed by Kind and public health experts has asked the Food and Drug Administration to update labeling rules that allow companies to promote attributes such as high protein, fat-free and/or a good source of fiber without drawing attention to high amounts of sugar in the ingredients. The petitioners claim that current rules enable product manufacturers to deceive consumers about the nutritional benefits of the foods and beverages they market.