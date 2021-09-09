Petco treats fur baby anxiety as pet parents return to work

Retail News

AdAge

Petco, which sees itself as a health and wellness destination for pets, announced the launch of a courses designed to help pet parents identify and help alleviate anxieties their four-legged friends may be experiencing when they return to their offices for work. “The reality is the pandemic is not over, but people’s habits are changing,” says Nauman. “We want to make sure we’re getting ahead of it and helping people be prepared so their pets are not caught off guard,” said Petco chief marketing officer Katie Nauman.