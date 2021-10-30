Petco opens new concept under its Reddy private label banner

Retail News
Petco opens new concept under its Reddy private label bannerAd Age 10/29/2021
Petco is opening a new concept store under the banner of the chain’s Reddy private label line of pet products that features apparel, collars, leashes, beds and feeders. The experiential store will offer a “fitting station” for apparel and a “treatery” with whipped cream cups for dogs among its amenities. The store is located in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. The Reddy shop was created for “trend-forward pet parents,” according to Nick Konat, Petco’s chief merchandising officer.
