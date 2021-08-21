Petco CEO says stores drove online sales gains

Retail News
Petco CEO says stores drove online sales gainsYahoo Finance 08/20/2021
Petco CEO Ron Coughlin said 87 percent of its online orders were fulfilled in stores in the second quarter, helping the chain achieve gains on both its top and bottom lines. Mr. Coughlin said that fulfilling orders locally helps the pet products retailer get items to its customers more quickly and at a lower cost than its online-only rivals.
