Petco cashing in on its ‘furry annuity’ funds

Petco cashing in on its ‘furry annuity’ fundsAP News 06/25/2021
Americans added some 13 million new pets to their collective households last year and so-called “pandemic puppies” help boost dollar sales for brands and retailers catering to the market. Petco CEO, which was among the businesses reaping a windfall from the trend, calls it a “furry annuity” that could help drive greater sales and profits for the next decade.
