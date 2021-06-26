Retail News

Petco cashing in on its ‘furry annuity’ funds

AP News 06/25/2021

Americans added some 13 million new pets to their collective households last year and so-called “pandemic puppies” help boost dollar sales for brands and retailers catering to the market. Petco CEO, which was among the businesses reaping a windfall from the trend, calls it a “furry annuity” that could help drive greater sales and profits for the next decade.

