Pet subscription startup wins customers through personalization

PetFriendly is an online startup selling vet-quality flea and tick medication to pet parents. The company has focused on personalization to grab customers while competing against the likes of Amazon.com, Chewy, Petco, PetSmart and others. The company has also developed its own fulfillment network rather than relying on third-party logistics providers. “At the core of PetFriendly is the concept of ‘Scaling Delight’ — optimizing everything we do for both efficiency and personalization,” said CEO Aaron Shaddy.