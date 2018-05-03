Personality-based marketing benefits may be currently outweighed by risks

Retail News
Personality-based marketing benefits may be currently outweighed by risksHarvard Business Review 05/02/2018
The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica controversy has applied a pallor to the rosy picture advocates have painted of the use of personality-based profiling in marketing. And while using behavioral science is seen as having great potential in targeting consumers more accurately with products and services they will like, “the execution lags behind the science,” according to Christopher Graves and Sandra Matz, writing for the Harvard Business Review.