Perkins & Marie Callender’s file for bankruptcy

Retail News
Perkins & Marie Callender’s file for bankruptcyNation's Restaurant News 08/05/2019
Perkins & Marie Callender’s Inc. has announced the closures of 29 restaurants under the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery and Marie Callender’s banners. The company plans to sell assets of the Perkins business as part of its restructuring under Chapter 11. It is in continuing discussions with investors and potential buyers about Marie Callender’s.
