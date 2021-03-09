People are screaming about McD’s ice cream problem

Retail News

Cleveland.com

A curiously high number of McDonald’s restaurants across the country have non-functioning ice cream machines, not a minor issue considering that the treat is a major contributor to chain sales. The problem has apparently drawn the attention of the Federal Trade Commission, which is looking into the situation at franchisees to see what’s causing the repair holdups. Consumers have noticed too. One fan (Twitter/@rashiq) has set up a site that maps out McDonald’s ice cream outages: mcbroken.com.