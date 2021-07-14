Pent up demand and $300 monthly checks to add up to good news for retail

Retail News
Pent up demand and $300 monthly checks to add up to good news for retailCNBC 07/14/2021
Parents of 90 percent of American children will begin receiving monthly checks of up to $300 per month, per child, between July and December. This newfound money will enable lower and middle-income consumers to make purchases they might not normally make. Analysts at Cowen expect that the child credits will be renewed past December, adding an estimated $150 billion in stimulus to the national economy over the next year.
Discussions
