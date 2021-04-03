Penney sees home goods as a means to a turnaround

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

J.C. Penney plans to have 90 percent of the textiles sold in its home goods department to be new by the summer. The retailer is reintroducing its Fieldcrest brand, which was originally created by Marshall Field’s. NPD Group analyst Joe Derochowski said sales of textiles increased 16 percent through November and he expects sales to be category sales climb higher in 2021.