Penney expects outdoor sports apparel shops to draw more men

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

J.C. Penney is opening outdoor sports apparel shops in an effort to attract more male shoppers to its stores and website. The chain plans to add outdoor shops in 100 of its 830 stores featuring national brands including American Threads, The American Outdoorsman and HI-TEC. Penney is also adding more outdoor apparel under its own St. John’s Bay label, which will be sold in 600 of the chain’s locations and online.