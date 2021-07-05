Peloton’s treadmill safety response may cause brand lasting damage

Retail News

The Washington Post

Peloton’s initial response to a request by the Consumer Product Safety Commission to provide information on an accident with one of its treadmills that led to the death of a six-year-old was to delay. That led the CPSC to take the unusual step of warning the public about the potential danger for children associated with Peloton’s Tread+ treadmill in their homes. Peloton has now decided to voluntarily recall the product.