Peloton to make bikes and treadmills at its first U.S. plant

Peloton to make bikes and treadmills at its first U.S. plantThe Columbus Dispatch 05/25/2021
Peloton plans to open its first U.S. manufacturing plant near Toledo, OH. The at-home fitness company will manufacture bikes and treadmills at the facility. “While we will continue to invest in our Asian manufacturing footprint as well as our existing facilities in the U.S. via our Precor sites, the new Peloton Output Park gives us a massive strategic lever to make sure we have capacity, quality, and economies of scale in our bike and tread product lines, to support our continued growth for years and years to come,” Peloton’s CEO and co-founder, John Foley, said in a statement.
