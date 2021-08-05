Peloton takes financial hit from treadmill recall

Retail News

CNN

Peloton has said that the recall of the company’s Tread and Tread+ treadmills will cost it about $165 million in sales and $16 million in profits in the current quarter. The home fitness brand recalled the treadmills after they were connected to the death of a child and injuries with 70 others. Peloton initially rebuffed calls by the federal government to issue a recall, a decision that it has since called a mistake.