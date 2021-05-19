Peloton releases software fix for treadmills following massive recall

Retail News
Peloton releases software fix for treadmills following massive recallCNN 05/19/2021
Peloton has announced the release of a software fix to help protect young children from injury on its Tread and Tread+ treadmills, which were recently part of a nationwide recall. A new “Tread Lock” features requires a code to be inputted before one of the treadmills can be used and it locks the machines from being used after 45 seconds of inactivity following a class.
Discussions
