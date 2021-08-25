Peloton launching cheaper treadmill following May recall

Retail News

CNBC

Peloton is launching a new version of its Tread machine next week. The rollout follows its voluntary recall in May connected to injuries suffered using the previous model. “We’ve worked hard to make sure the new Tread truly earns its spot in members’ homes,” Peloton CEO John Foley said in a statement. “We’ll always continue to innovate our hardware, software and safety features to live up to our commitment to member safety and to improving the full member experience.”