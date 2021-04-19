Peloton fights safety recall after kids get injured and one dies

Retail News

The Washington Post

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has warned the public to stop using Peloton treadmills in their homes if small children are present after several kids were injured in accidents on the devices, including one who died. Peloton has been negotiating with the federal agency as reports of accidents have become public. The equipment and virtual fitness service called the CPSC’s warning about its Peloton Tread+ “inaccurate and misleading.” An official familiar with the government’s response said of the accidents, “This doesn’t happen with other treadmills. It is a different hazard pattern than is typically seen.”