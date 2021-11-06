PCC Community Markets hits pause on new store citing lack of staff

Retail News
PCC Community Markets hits pause on new store citing lack of staffThe Seattle Times 06/10/2021
PCC Community Markets is delaying the opening of a new store in downtown Seattle until next spring due to a lack of workers to staff the location. PCC also cited a concern about a potential lack of customers for its decision as it and other businesses wait to see if office workers will return to the area now that pandemic-related restrictions are being lifted.
