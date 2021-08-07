Patio furniture in short supply

Retail News

AP News

Americans bought up patio furniture in big numbers back in the spring after receiving COVID-19 stimulus checks from the federal government. That has led to a scarcity of outdoor chairs, tables and other items in retail stores today. “This is a very good problem for the economy to have,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial Services. “You’re much better off having too much demand than too little, because too little demand is the recipe for an extended recession.”