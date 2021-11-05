Retail News

Patagonia’s corporate activism works well for the brand

Patagonia has a history of corporate activism. In 1990, the company made a donation to Planned Parenthood and began hearing calls for boycotts and getting complaints from consumers, primarily Christian fundamentalists. The chain responded by saying that it would donate an additional $5 to Planned Parenthood for every call it got from that point forward. The calls stopped but Patagonia’s corporate activism was only just getting started.

