Patagonia’s corporate activism works well for the brand

Patagonia’s corporate activism works well for the brandLos Angeles Times 05/10/2021
Patagonia has a history of corporate activism. In 1990, the company made a donation to Planned Parenthood and began hearing calls for boycotts and getting complaints from consumers, primarily Christian fundamentalists. The chain responded by saying that it would donate an additional $5 to Planned Parenthood for every call it got from that point forward. The calls stopped but Patagonia’s corporate activism was only just getting started.
