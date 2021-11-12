Patagonia’s CEO is intent on saving the planet

Retail News

The New York Times

Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert has said that there is “a special place in hell” for companies that are not actively seeking to turn back climate change. “Our biggest contribution has not been the money we’ve given away. It’s not individual issues that we’ve advocated for. It’s not scaling grass-roots environmental activism through different levels of support,” he said. “It’s operating from the bowels of business and proving that businesses can exist to do more than maximize the wealth of their owners, really consistently proving that in ways big and small over decades.”