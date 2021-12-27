Patagonia, ‘not bound by convention,’ gives employees a long holiday week off

Retail News

Patagonia decided to close its stores and online fulfillment this year from Dec. 25 until Jan. 2. Customers will be able to place their orders on the Patagonia website, but employees will not begin working on them until they return after New Year’s day. Management issued the following statement: “At Patagonia, we do our best to not be bound by convention and to look out for people and the planet. For the last week of this year, we are shutting down our stores, warehouse and offices in the United States and Canada because our people need a break. Patagonia.com will remain open.”