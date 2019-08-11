Party City earnings hit by helium shortage, other issues

Retail News
Party City earnings hit by helium shortage, other issuesForbes 11/07/2019
The share price of Party City’s stock fell 67 percent in trading yesterday after the chain reported an unexpected loss in the third quarter and lowered its outlook for the year. Party City pointed to a decline in balloon sales connected to a national shortage of helium and lower costume sales for Halloween as two factors that negatively affected its results.
