Parkland survivors to stage ‘die-in’ at Publix

Retail News

Survivors of the mass murder of students and teachers at a Florida high school in February are protesting Publix for its support of Adam Putnam, a Republican candidate for governor in the state who has closely identified his candidacy with his support of the National Rifle Association. Those protesting the chain plan to lie down at the checkouts in Publix stores at 4:00 p.m. today. Publix issued a statement that said, “We regret that some of our political contributions have led to an unintentional customer divide… We are evaluating our processes to ensure that our giving better reflects our intended desire to support a strong economy and a healthy community.”