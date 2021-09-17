Retail News

Parachute adds furniture to its DTC merchandise mix

Forbes 09/16/2021

Parachute, the direct-to-consumer brand known for its bed and bath soft goods products, is moving into the furniture category with a line of handcrafted bed frames. “Over the years we’ve had thousands upon thousands of questions — more than 6,000 to be exact — from our customers about where to buy the bed frames we used in our catalogs. So it was natural that we extended our assortment into textile-covered bed frames that match our comfort aesthetic,” said Ariel Kaye, founder and CEO of Parachute.

