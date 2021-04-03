Paper Source to shutter some stores after filing for Chapter 11

Retail News
Paper Source to shutter some stores after filing for Chapter 11USA Today 03/03/2021
Paper Source said it will close 11 of its 158 stores after the seller of greeting cards, invitations and paper goods, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The chain, which had been growing its store base prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic, said the business impact of the virus on its business made its bankruptcy filing unavoidable.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!