Papa John’s founder says CEO started n-word scandal

Louisville Courier Journal

As if the aftermath of John Schnatter’s departure from Papa John’s hasn’t been weird enough. Now, the founder and former chairman of the pizza chain is claiming that current CEO Steve Ritchie has “admitted privately that he launched a false and defamatory campaign” to smear Mr. Schnatter as a racist. As to why Papa John’s CEO would have done that, Mr. Schnatter said it was “for the sad and simple reason that Mr. Ritchie learned that he was going to lose his job.”