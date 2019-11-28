Papa John’s founder says board stole his company

Retail News

John Schnatter, who founded Papa John’s and later resigned from the business after negative publicity over his use of the n-word during a training exercise on diversity, is claiming that executives and members of the board “stole the company” from him and are now in the process of destroying it. Mr. Schnatter claims in an interview that he has eaten “over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days” and believes something has been done to change the recipes, and not for the better.