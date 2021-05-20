Panera debuts new bakery-cafe restaurant concept

Retail News

Panera Bread has released details of the quick service chain’s new bakery-cafe restaurant concept that features enhanced and expanded digital and drive-through experiences. “We’re doubling down on what has always made Panera unique — creating human connection through caring associates and a warm, inviting environment filled with the smell of freshly-baked bread — while continuing to be a leader in digital access for the off-premise world,” said Eduardo Luz, the chain’s chief brand & concept officer.