Pandemic and inflation take a toll on consumer confidence

Pandemic and inflation take a toll on consumer confidenceReuters 12/01/2021
U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in November, according to the Conference Board. “This isn’t a cause for concern as the relationship between spending and sentiment is loose, particularly in the short-run,” said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. “The good news is that consumers’ assessment of the labor market improved in November, pointing toward further acceleration in job growth.”
