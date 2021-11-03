Panda Express sued over ‘self-improvement’ training seminar

Retail News

The Washington Post

A Panda Express cashier claims that she was forced to remove all her clothes but her underwear as part of a company-run “self-improvement” seminar in 2019. She was then told to “hug it out” with a crying male coworker who also had to remove his clothing. “This was called a ‘trust-building’ exercise, but it was opposite of building trust,” an attorney for the woman said. “It required employees to subject themselves to dehumanizing activities in order to prove their loyalty to the company.”