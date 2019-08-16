Palm oil supplier charged with treating workers like slaves

Retail News
Palm oil supplier charged with treating workers like slavesThe Washington Post 08/15/2019
Migrant workers involved in producing palm oil for FGV Holdings Berhad in Malaysia are being subjected to “slave-like” working conditions, say labor rights advocacy groups. Workers are allegedly being forced to sign contracts they do not understand, work in debt and are being forced to give up their passports. FGV supplies many of America’s largest food companies including Mars, Nestle and others.
Discussions
