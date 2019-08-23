Retail News

Overstock CEO resigns after revealing romance with Russian agent

The New York Times 08/22/2019

Patrick Byrne, CEO of Overstock.com since 1999, has resigned from the company as CEO and board member after recently admitting to having a romantic relationship with Maria Butina, a Russian agent who is currently in prison in connection with actions she took to influence politics in the U.S. ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!