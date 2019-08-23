Overstock CEO resigns after revealing romance with Russian agent

Retail News
Overstock CEO resigns after revealing romance with Russian agentThe New York Times 08/22/2019
Patrick Byrne, CEO of Overstock.com since 1999, has resigned from the company as CEO and board member after recently admitting to having a romantic relationship with Maria Butina, a Russian agent who is currently in prison in connection with actions she took to influence politics in the U.S. ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
