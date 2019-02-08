Retail News

Oscar Mayer and French’s mustard offer their own alternatives to ice cream

USA Today 08/01/2019

Today may be National Ice Cream Day, but Oscar Mayer and French’s are two brands looking to take some of the attention off the frozen treats. Oscar Mayer has announced the rollout of its Ice Dog Sandwich on Aug. 12 in New York City. The Ice Dog, which will also be available as a limited giveaway through Twitter, includes hot dog-flavored ice cream sandwiched with spicy mustard. French’s had previously announced the launch of its own mustard-flavored ice cream.

