Organized retail crime didn’t take a Thanksgiving break

Organized retail crime didn’t take a Thanksgiving breakThe Wall Street Journal 11/29/2021
Over the Thanksgiving weekend, a Best Buy in Minneapolis was hit by organized retail theft rings, joining the surge of incidents in which large crowds of thieves have descended on stores, emptying racks and making their getaways. Retailers are advocating for federal legislation to create more punitive consequences for those selling illegal merchandise online.
