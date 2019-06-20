Oreo’s maker to acquire majority stake in Perfect Snacks

Retail News

Forbes

Mondelez announced that it has agreed to buy a majority stake in Perfect Snacks, a maker of organic, non-GMO and nut butter-based ingredients. “We have a mission to lead the future of snacking by offering the right product, for the right moment, made the right way,” said Glen Walter, North America EVP for Mondelez. “Perfect Snacks is an amazing brand, growing fast and a great complement to our existing portfolio that expands our leadership across broader snacking.”